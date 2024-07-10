A video of a schoolboy singing left many people warmed many people's hearts on the Internet

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were in awe of the young man's voice as they rushed to the comments section to gush over him

One student wowed many people online with his phenomenal voice. He shared a video on TikTok of himself singing.

A pupil sang in front of his classmates in a TikTok video. Image: @gidwon.fluks.ix

Source: TikTok

School boy singing in class

The footage shared by gidwon.fluks.ix on the video palfom shows caught the attention of netizens online gathering over 193K viwes along with thousands of likes and commnets. The young man sang infront of the his class mate in a classroom impresssing many with his incredible voice.

Gidwon.fluks.ix's clip touched went on to become a hit on TikTok. While taking to his caption on the young gent simply said:

"Class celebrity."

Watch the the clip of they pupil sining in his classroom below:

Online users love the schoolboy's voice

Many people were in awe of the learner's performance as they flooded the commnets section complimenting the young man on his incredible voice saying:

Jennifer Heynes said:

"Wow, your voice sounds just phenomenal. Keep doing what you do best."

Francisca70532 added:

"Wow, beautiful voice keep going, my boy. It's a coloured thing."

Modyvanwyk3 gushed over the man's voice, saying:

"Beautiful. wow. big ups Ashton sekondêr."

Blake commented:

"Such a cool voice, young man. well done for your courage up there. Keep singing."

Azaria Visagie simply said:

"Goosebumps."

Stellenbosch University Students Sing in Lecture, Give 'High School Musical

Briefly News previously reported that a Stellenbosch University student decided to take a leap of faith and sang in a lecture, hoping for a good reaction.

Well, it worked. @timmorrel uploaded a video on TikTok of the moment. He was in a lecture, people were sitting quietly when he decided to connect his phone to his portable Bluetooth speaker.

