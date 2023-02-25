A short video showed a father dancing to the music coming out from the Bluetooth speaker his daughter bought for him

The daughter revealed that since the man got the speaker, he has been playing the same song

Many social media users who watched the video of the father looking happy as he smiled said he loved the speaker

A Nigerian lady (@chideraprecious0) shared a video of her daddy enjoying the Bluetooth speaker she bought. The man loves the device.

The lady said that since she bought the speaker, the house has known no peace as the man always vibes to one song.

The lady said that the man had been playing the same song. Photo source: @chideraprecious0

Dad enjoys his new Bluetooth speaker

In a video she shared on TikTok, the man danced slowly in the living room. He had a smile of fulfilment on his face.

The daughter added that the man had been playing the same song on the speaker for days. Many people found the man's attitude very hilarious.

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 600 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayra Starr said:

"This is my mom."

YourFavAunty said:

"African parents and Caribbean parents when it comes to Michael Bolton and Celine Dion."

Mirabell Etuss said:

"Is someone cutting goat meat in the background?"

Dop3ritrean said:

"Yes!!! Michael Bolton and Celine Dion can do no wrong in our community."

Dokars_weddings said:

"This is literally one of my favorite songs."

Anathi Mtungwa said:

"African parents and this song."

Victoria Sho Store said:

"I know someone is chopping meat in the back."

Phoebe Ihade Braimoh said:

"He loooks so happy, love it for him."

