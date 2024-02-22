A Stellenbosh University student sang We Are Young in class and his mates helped him

The moment was captured in a TikTok video where he started on a low note but gained energy once the class joined him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and loving the fun that was had

Stellenbosch University students sang 'We Are Young' by Fun and Janelle Monae during a lecture. Images: @timmorrel/ TikTok, @Sohadiszno/ Getty Images

A Stellenbosch University student decided to take a leap of faith and sang in a lecture, hoping for a good reaction.

Well, it worked. @timmorrel uploaded a video on TikTok of the moment. He was in a lecture, people were sitting quietly when he decided to connect his phone to his portable Bluetooth speaker.

He played We Are Young by Fun and Janelle Monae and sang along. At first, his lecture-mates looked confused as to what was happening, but a few seconds later, they caught up and started singing along also.

In the comment section, one TikTok user asked where the lecture was when all this took place. Tim said he was in the auditorium, having fun like the rest of the class.

Stellies student sings in class and his mates help him

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the lecture vibes

The video garnered over two million likes, with many online users finding it entertaining.

@julia hilariously commented:

"Social anxiety is afraid of you, Tim, this is so cool."

@Hayden joked:

"Everyone standing up because they don’t want to look weird sitting down."

@Dancingwind felt thankful:

"My son was in your lecture. Said it was epic!! Thank you for bringing smiles."

@Renei asked:

"But what did the lecturer say?"

@Olivia laughed:

"Only in Stellenbosch. Pta just trying to survive strikes"

