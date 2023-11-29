A woman from Canada showed people South Africa from her perspective, and it looked like she was having a blast

The lady made a video showing people her life in South Africa while studying at Stellenbosch University

The video by the young lady got a lot of reactions from South African netizens who wanted to know how she had so much fun

A temporary Stellenbosch student from Canada is enjoying her time in South Africa. The lady edited a video to give a summary of her time in the Western Cape province.

A Canadian exchange student in South Africa posted a TikTok video of the Cape Town experience at Stellenbosch University. Image: @chloe_courtemanche

Source: TikTok

The video by the young woman received over 19 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments as South Africans were happy to see a positive representation of Mzansi.

Canadian enjoys South Africa

A Canadian girl, @chloe_courtemanche, showed people the fun side of South Africa in a video. She compiled a montage of her amazing experiences in the country while at Stellenbosch University.

Watch the clip:

SA amazed by Canadian's SA experience

Many people in the comments said the creator made Stellies University in South Africa look fun. Some locals admitted they had no idea where she was living it up.

Namjoons7thtoe said:

"Me waiting to see the studying wena o monateng mos."

♡gabbybothma12 added:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Sammy P wrote:

"Welcome home , once you fall in love with SA, you’re here for life!"

user3458791395797653

"Are we living in the same South Africa?"

Danicia wondered:

"What side of SA am I on?"

J added:

"Sis enjoying my uni more than I-"

Missy M commented:

"Me living in South Africa and not knowing these places is wild."

