A sweet American couple living in South Africa has fallen in love with garage pies

TikTok user @acrosstheatlantic shared a video showing them enjoying this simple delight

Many people were shocked that this was even a thing and highlighted that eating a pie in a car is a big no

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While garage pies are after-party snacks to most, Americans love them! A couple from the US who are living in South Africa confessed their love for garage pies on TikTok.

TikTok user @acrosstheatlantic shared a video showing them enjoying a few garage pies. Image: TikTok / @acrosstheatlantic

Source: TikTok

When you have not been to another country, simple things like garage pies are not something you'd expect foreigners to rave about.

Americans hype Mzansi garage pies in TikTok video

TikTok user @acrosstheatlantic shared a video where she showed her and her man devouring pies bought from a garage in Mzansi. According to these two, garage pies are one of the hidden gems of SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at how good they made basic garage pies look in this video:

Mzansi citizens cringe over the mess while laughing

This is not something Mzansi citizens expected Americans to go gaga over. Sure, a garage pie hits after a long night out or on a journey where no other food is available, but this level of hype is wild.

A lot of people made it clear to these peeps that eating a pie in your car is sacrilege!

Read some of the comments:

Jess said in shock:

“Wait... What... America's gas stations don't have pies??? ”

Max Maw cringed:

“It’s a national crime to eat a pie in the car ”

Maritsadejager laughed:

“He must love you very much…allowing you to eat a pie in the car ”

Wallawallabingbang said:

“Eat them from the package so the crumbs fall into the paper, it's A LOT less messy.”

Kathy Barnard suggested:

“If you ever come to the Eastern Cape... you HAVE to go to Nanaga will put any pie to shame!!”

HanlieLR shared:

“We are South Africans living in Dubai, and we miss garage pies!”

Mzansi calls on US TikTok Star Nilla Allin to embrace African name during South Africa trip

In other news, Briefly News reported that US singer and TikTok star Nilla Allin, who boasts 1.2 million followers on the popular video-sharing app, arrived in South Africa on Sunday. Since then, she has been touring the Western Cape.

Her posts chronicling her trip have quickly gone viral, with many South Africans eager to follow her journey. Netizens are calling for Allin to adopt a name with African roots.

The TikTok star was given many name suggestions but seemed to love "Thandeka" the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News