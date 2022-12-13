South Africans let out belly laughs after seeing a man get taught South African English in a hilarious video

yungearn received a crash course on how certain vowel sounds are pronounced, as well as how to say something smells

Netizens across the country had a hard time containing their chuckles and were defeated by the words said in the clip

Mzansi's use of English is quite diverse and expressive. A man understood this very well when he shared a video of himself getting taught South African English.

yungearn loves to share the interesting quirks of South Africa and his TikTok post showing how different people speak English emphasises this quite well. The clip shows yungearn pronouncing different foods in his accent, and the two men correct him based on theirs.

A deeply diverse nation

The clip highlights how South Africa houses accents from multiple languages. The differences bring about many forms of pronunciations, an Afrikaaner wouldn't pronounce a word in the same way that a Zulu person would.

The 11 languages found in the nation spice up the day-to-day words you hear when navigating the country.

South Africans were howling after watching the video. See the comments below:

Tinashe Brenden said:

"'Can you hear that smell' "

_ebrah k'dabri_ mentioned:

"Sometimes you can even taste the smell."

user22488594540297 commented:

"CAN YOU HEAR THAT SMELL takes the cup "

Targos shared:

" Hai English... So is 'do you smell that smell' still correct?"

Razaan Swail posted:

"Reminds me of that ad with the begger "

SenzyK30 said:

"So true We do hear that smell."

Carlyn Smith mentioned:

"Just realizing now, you look like Ryan Gosling "

user7186712199067 mrs James commented:

"Happened to me wen I was new in SA My accent was like a comedy to them"

tebellosoebe shared:

"You annoy me "

