A South African woman who had been living in the United States for five years surprised her mother with a visit home

The heartwarming reunion was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral

Many people were touched by the video and expressed their joy for the woman and her mother

A daughter surprised her mother after she hadn't seen her in years. Image: @marekakarabo

A young South African working and living in the United States woman had social media users in their feels after sharing a video of how she surprised her mother.

Mother and daughter finally reunite

A TikTok video shared by @marekakarabo shows the woman walking into a restaurant to surprise her whom she hadn't seen in five years since leaving Mzansi.

The unsuspecting mother can be seen excitedly getting up from her seat with great joy and overcome with emotion as she celebrates the arrival of her daughter, whom she hadn't seen in ages.

After getting past the initial shock, the emotional mother and daughter are seen hugging and warmly embracing each other.

"I got to surprise my mom in South Africa . Haven’t been home in five years and I am super grateful that my sister and I managed to pull this off. ," the video below was captioned.

SA reacts to the sweet moment

Many netizens were left feeling emotional and overjoyed in response to the heartwarming reunion.

WandiMahlobo said:

"Can we see it with the original sound."

Mbalenhle K ✿ wrote:

"I have no business crying so much I’m so freaking happy for you!"

Eliska Sardo said:

"Not me over here crying like a little baby ."

thato replied:

"I can’t even go 2 days without seeing my mom how did you survive?."

thozz wrote:

"Hay banesbindi abanye abantwana I can't even finish a week without seeing my family."

KBee Motaung 2537 commented:

"Nothing like mom's love it vibrates, it has waves, its warm, its comforting."

Cearon_Jhb ️‍ said:

"Please post without the background sound, I feel I didn't cry enough."

Johannesburg daughter surprises mom with new car

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman from Johannesburg made her mother's dream come true by giving her a new Suzuki car.

Lindokuhle Zwane's daughter filmed the emotional moment and shared it with everyone.

The young woman decided on a Suzuki because she knew it was something her mom had always wanted. With great care and secrecy, she arranged the surprise.

