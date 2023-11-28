A South African woman posted a video comparing her life as a city wife to her life as a village wife

In the video, the woman is seen having a good time and dancing with her friends in the city, while she is seen being hardworking in the village

The video was met with amusement from netizens, who commented on the woman's ability to balance her two lives

A woman showed two contrasting versions of herself as a wife. Image: @lifewithnolwazitshabs

A Mzansi woman from Pretoria shared a video showing herself in two different settings as a city wife and as a village wife.

City wife vs village wife

The video shared by Nolwazi Tshabs shows the woman having a good time and dancing with her friends versus being an obedient and hardworking wife at home with her in-laws.

As a village wife, Nolwazi is seen serving her husband, cooking, cleaning, making traditional beer and cleaning the insides of a slaughtered animal.

"Me being a living my best life VS Me by my inlaws lol," Nolwazi captioned the post.

SA reacts to the woman's post

The comparison amused netizens as they responded with funny comments. Others were impressed by how she could play her role as a dedicated and domesticated wife while still making the time to have fun and live her life to the fullest.

KwanelekaMondli wrote:

" Kudlaliwe ngathi ngoba sabasemakhaya."

laylaOfhie commented:

"It's called balancing the equation ."

hlali.m said:

"Either way you get down mam."

Pipo87 responded:

"And yet most men find it hard to see where to find a proper wife..❤️ I love simple humble village woman that's just me..❤️."

lebohangthipenyane commented:

"I'm the champion of both parties."

Source: Briefly News