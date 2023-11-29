An elderly South African woman named Mama Joy has gone viral for her dancing skills

Mama Joy is a DJ herself and is known for playing good jams at local events and parties

Many people have shown Mama Joy love on social media, saying that she is an inspiration

A gogo's youthful spirit and love for music captured the hearts of many netizens. Image: @tete_krazydood

A vibey gogo got much love on social media after she was captured dancing while a DJ played his set at an event.

Elderly gogo goes viral for dancing at event

The footage shows the elderly lady rocking a bright and colourful outfit as she jives to the beat.

"This beautiful ouma is a DJ and Thakzin’s biggest fan. First one to arrive for 3STEP❤️," the TikTok post was captioned.

According to the post, the gogo is a DJ who goes by the name "Mama Joy and is known to play some good jams at local events and parties.

According to Age Space, dancing is great for elderly people as it will help keep them fit and healthy.

SA reacts to the video

Many netizens showed Mama Joy love in the comments section. She inspires many people, showing that it is never too late to follow your dreams.

PYB replied:

"When I grow old I wanna be this free and happy."

Normal Girl commented:

"Ngathi uzothi wayaka Dj ."

_Bonga replied:

"Mama Joy. A huge house fan. She has done a few gigs. If you wanna see her live, she is playing at La Parada in Dainfern square on the 16th of December."

zeeman142 said:

"Saw her play at Cubana Florida a couple of years ago and a few places in JHB recently. This lady ushaya inumba."

V-Son commented:

"She always wanted to do this since she was young but the system couldn't allow. I'm happy for her that she's living her life now!"

Nicole da Silva replied:

"That's Mama Joy!!!"

Phindi commented:

"Yes MamaJoy kwezondawo."

Gogo breaks stereotypes by riding Harley Davidson motorbike

Source: Briefly News