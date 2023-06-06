Phindile Gwala has hot legs and the stunner loves flaunting them on her social media pages every chance she gets

The actress recently left her followers salivating when she shared saucy pictures rocking a stunning Zulu traditional outfit

Fans and industry colleagues also applauded the star for embracing her roots with a beautiful post

Phindile Gwala is a proud Zulu girl. The Imbewu: The Seed actress caused a stir when she shared pictures rocking a stunning traditional outfit.

Phindile Gwala looked stunning in a hot traditional attire. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Phindile Gwala flaunts famous legs in saucy Zulu outfit

Phindile Gwala is the queen she thinks she is. According to iHarare News, the star has been crowned the South African celebrity with the most beautiful legs and she doesn't take the title for granted.

The South African reports that the former Muvhango actress teased her followers with her "national legs" once again. The star ditched her designer outfits for a traditional look that made her look like the queen she is.

Phindile rocked a mini pleated black skirt and a long-sleeved black top. She accessorised the look with colourful traditional accessories and a red traditional hat (isicholo). She captioned the post:

"MaNxumalo kaMadlanduna 2.0 Ama-2000 won’t understand… By the way you haven’t seen your legs in a while, minani ke❤️"

Phindile Gwala's followers can't get enough of star's saucy traditional look

The actress' fans and industry colleagues showered her with praise for embracing her Zulu culture. Fellow celebrities including Nomcebo Zikode, Dawn Thandeka King and Shauwn Mkhize shared sweet reactions.

@nomcebo_zikode said:

"All the pictures are too nice I’m confused myself ukuthi isiphi ebesidinga ukuba eFront❤️"

@dawnthandeka_king added:

"Oooohh gorgeousness "

@kwa_mamkhize wrote:

"My friendship ❤️❤️❤️."

@armandouss noted:

"Aww. Umfaz’ wami madoda❤️"

@phutikhomo commented:

"Qotho not sure what it means but just felt like saying it"

