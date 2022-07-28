In a world where celebrities always look cool with designer brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, local stars also rock traditional dresses

Stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Nomzamo Mbatha, Zodwa Wabantu, and Connie Ferguson have all posted pictures rocking traditional African clothes

Fans have lauded the stars for embracing their culture and promoting it among their millions of followers

South African celebrities are popular for always stepping out of the box when it comes to their fashion. Many have their timelines sparking as they show off their high-end fashion and sometimes custom pieces.

Popular celebs such as Connie Ferguson, Nomzamo Mbatha and Minnie Dlamini are among the stars who like to wear traditional clothes. Image: nomzamo_m, @connie_ferguson and @minniedlamini.

But rocking designer fashion doesn't mean celebs have abandoned their roots. They also post snaps rocking traditional wear, sometimes even at glamourous fashion events.

Briefly News compiled a list of some top Mzansi stars who have posted pictures representing their different African ethnicities.

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini is Zulu and proud. The media personality always gushes about her Zulu roots every chance she gets. She even caused a buzz when she announced her pregnancy in a custom-made traditional gown a few years ago.

Connie Ferguson

The Queen star Connie Ferguson has not allowed her fame and wealth to stop her from loving her culture. The seasoned actress took to her Instagram page to show that she is a proud Motswana girl when she showed off some Tswana dances in a traditional outfit.

Sho Madjozi

Limpopo-born Grammy Award-winning singer Sho Madjozi is proud of her roots. The John Cena hitmaker always sports colourful traditional skirts in most of her music videos. Just recently, she opted to celebrate her birthday the traditional way in Limpopo.

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha may be in international films, but that doesn't stop her from rocking traditional wear even at international events.

Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu rose to prominence for her sultry dance moves. The reality television star made headlines when she announced that she had accepted a calling to become a sangoma. Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa posted snaps rocking some traditional clothes.

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize

MaMkhize may be flamboyant, rocking all the high-end designs, but one thing about her, she is a proud Zulu girl. A scroll through her timeline will convince anyone that the businesswoman is proud of her roots.

