Popular DJ and dancer Uncle Waffles got social media users' tongues wagging when they got wind of how much she charges for performing at gigs

The talented star, who is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after female DJs in South Africa, charges a hefty amount to mix at a gig

Mzansi took to social media to share mixed feelings after seeing the Tanzania hitmaker's booking fees card that has gone viral

Uncle Waffles is on her way to the top and ensuring that she secures the bag no matter what. The stunner set tongues wagging when a flyer that contained her booking fees and other requirements went viral.

Uncle Waffles' hefty booking fees created a buzz on social media. Image: @unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

The Tanzania hitmaker has been making waves on local and international scenes. She has been booked and busy having gigs in Mzansi, neighbouring Zimbabwe and even international festivals and shows.

The DJ charted Twitter trends when a flyer with her booking fees for gigs went viral. According to the rates card posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his page, Uncle Waffles charges a minimum of R80K per hour to perform at a local indoor event and R120 if the event is outdoors.

The booking fee goes up if it's an international gig. Per the post, the star expects nothing less than $18K for clubs and indoor events and $25K or equivalent for festivals and outdoor events.

Social media users were impressed by how Uncle Waffles is securing the bag. Many felt the DJ knows her worth and should get the amounts she charges.

@kenafrc_ said:

"Makes me wonder how much Black Coffee charges for international gigs."

@TokeloSello commented:

"How did she secure the connection to get the bag? There are many people who wanna be like her."

