A beaut from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is setting flames to social media with her lovely graduation snaps where she donned a gorgeous traditional Zulu outfit

Takatso Wendy Ramangoele, who bagged a National Diploma in Ecotourism Management from Durban University of Technology, looked picture perfect on her special day

The young babe shared that it’s always been her dream to wear an outfit that represents her culture for the academic milestone

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning young woman residing in Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal has social media peeps wowed, flaunting lovely pics from her graduation where she donned a traditional Zulu outfit.

The lovely DUT graduate looked stunning in her Zulu attire. Image: Wendy Qalokuhle Phungula/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The smart Takatso Wendy Ramangoele obtained a National Diploma in Ecotourism Management from Durban University of Technology (DUT) and looked positively thrilled with the achievement.

According to DUT, although the academic course was a challenge for the young lady, it has always been her dream to wear a traditional outfit on her special day.

Takatso enjoys her study field field because of her love of nature, and in an online article by DUT, she eagerly said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I love the course because it entails being outdoors and not being cooped up in class all the time.”

The lovely lady also posted beautiful snaps from the day on her Facebook page, with online peeps wishing the young woman well for her fantastic accomplishment.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Thabiso Sbonelo Mavundla is wowed:

“That's awesome! Congratulations! Sisuka kude, we deserved this moment.”

Nonjabulo Masisi Carwooler is over the moon with her accomplishment:

“I am super proud.”

Mambunjwa Mahlaba reacted:

“That's awesome! Congratulations!”

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a single mother-of-four kids, who lives in Tembisa, Gauteng, is incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa after years of struggle.

The cleaner has overcome several hardships to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids, sometimes going to bed way past midnight and arising early to tend to her family. The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole also plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist. The doting mother ultimately dreams of buying a lovely home that her children can call their own. How amazing!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News