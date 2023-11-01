Badanile Mashego, a gogo from Gauteng, has gone viral after a video of her riding a Harley Davidson motorbike was shared by her granddaughter

Mashego effortlessly blends high-end designer pieces like Gucci and rocks casual crop tops, proving that personal style is timeless

Many people were awestruck by the gogo's cool vibe and biking capabilities and responded with adoring comments online

Badanile Mashego was captured on video riding a Harley Davidson motorbike. Image: @mbal_enhleee

Source: TikTok

A fabulous gogo who is young at heart is fast becoming a viral sensation on Mzansi's social media streets.

Gauteng gogo goes for a motorbike ride

Badanile Mashego from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng left netizens amazed after a video of her riding a massive Harley Davidson motorbike went viral on TikTok.

The footage shared by her granddaughter @mbal_enhleee, shows the elderly woman rocking biker attire from top to toe, including a stylish pair of shades as she jumps into the metal machine and reverses out of her driveway.

Watch her handle the motorbike like a pro:

Cool gogo leaves Mzansi in awe

Many people were awestruck by the gogo's cool vibe and biking capabilities and responded with adoring comments online.

priscillamokhuoa commented:

"Bathong we want more."

Just Ursh wrote:

"Please post with its original sound because I cannot hear the sound of that Harley ."

user7122837811079 said:

"Keep going uyisibonelo esihle kwabanye. Ungazinyezi at your age ."

Khahliso Lekalakala replied:

"Khuza Gogo, Khuza ♥️."

Leah_Mathe replied:

"Ngaze ngamthanda ugogo."

Mpho Phly said:

"Do you have a Mkhulu Mbali? asking for a friend."

Glamorous gogo rocks Gucci

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a gogo from Bronkhorstspruit in South Africa captured the hearts of Mzansi with her fashionable flair and dance moves.

In the video, she struts her stuff while dressed in Gucci attire, proving that style has no age limit. Mzansi embraced her unique blend of fashion and dance, showering her with love and admiration.

