A video of a woman riding as a passenger on a motorbike has been doing the rounds on social media

In the viral TikTok post, Nadia revealed that she got a ride from an Uber Eats delivery guy in Long Street

Many South African netizens were amused by the post, particularly by Nadia's song choice in the video

A young woman has South African social media users howling with laughter after sharing a video of how she made it home after a long day at work.

A woman felt the wind in her lace wig after catching a lift on an UberEats bike. Image: @nadiamiihle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman catches ride on food delivery bike

Nadia (@nadiamiihle), who works in Long Street in Cape Town, recently posted a video on TikTok of herself riding in the back of an Uber Eats motorbike after managing to catch a lift from the delivery guy.

She captioned the video:

"I just got a lift from a UberEats guy in Long St."

The things we do for a free ride. Bathong, our queen, almost lost her wig in the mix of things, LOL.

"The wind even blew my lace up sana," she said.

As if the moment wasn't amusing enough, Nadia also added the Velaphi theme song to the post, making it even funnier.

Velaphi was a SABC Xhosa comedy played by the late Ray Ntlokwana, which took viewers into the escapades of a scooter messenger working for an advertising agency called Shukushukuma.

Video has SA peeps laughing out loud

There is truly no place like Mzansi. From riding in shopping trolleys to food delivery bikes, there is really no confirming what a bold peep will do next.

Netizens were amused by Nadia's stunt and song choice in the now-viral video. Check out some of the funny comments:

kamo94 replied:

"UberEats: Your order seems to be taking longer than expected ‍♂️."

Kwandiwe wrote:

"The song choice."

David Sbu Nkumane said:

"Yaqalake inkathazo madoda."

paballotshabalala replied:

"The sound is giving SABC 2 after Muvhango or SABC Encore."

afrodaisy05 remarked:

"Is that the Velaphi theme song I hear? "

Orea commented:

"Guys noma ningathinikumnandi ukuba eSouth Africa ."

mulisa181 responded:

"Kumnandi ukuba eMzansi shame."

ludwenqapela replied:

""SABC 2 Encore song". How do you people not know uVelaphi? ."

Nokwethemba Mhlanga commented:

"Ukhona ozophelelwa yitorho ."

Sine M said:

"Kufike kushoda ukudla kwami weNadia."

simukelisiwemomo@gmail.com wrote:

"Awusambambanga."

Man on motorbike transports another bike on his lap

In another story, Briefly News reported that when you think you've seen it all, then another wonder stares you in the face. This is the definition of a video that recently emerged on social media in which a man on a bike could be seen carrying another motorcycle on his lap.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @gatmash, the man sat in the passenger seat as the rider rode along a bridge in the city.

The person recording the video could be heard expressing displeasure over the development.

