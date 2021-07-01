Only in Africa: Man on Motorbike Transports Another Bike on His Lap, No Problem

A biker and his passenger have got people talking on social media as the guy be seen carrying another motorcycle on his lap

People wondered what could give him the confidence to do that in the city where traffic offences attract huge amount of money

The video has gone viral on social media after it was shared by @gatmash and reposted by artiste and influencer Tunde Ednut

When you think you've seen it all, then another wonder stares you in the face. This is the definition of a video that recently emerged on social media in which a man on a bike could be seen carrying another motorcycle on his lap.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @gatmash, the man sat in the passenger seat as the rider rode along a bridge in the city.

A man stunned many on social media after carrying a bike on his lap while on a motorcycle. Photo credit: @gatmash

The person recording the video could be heard expressing displeasure over the development.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Shout out to Nigeria."

@korraobidi said:

"My guy in a beautiful ballet 2nd position. Pelvis is flared and beautifully open."

@iamgabrieleaston commented:

"Be like say you never see bike wey carry cow before."

@ladyque_1 wrote:

"Only in Nigeria."

@emekaamakeze said:

"If anything still dey shock you for Nigeria, you never stay long enough."

