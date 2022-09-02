A South African motorist filmed a young man riding on the back of a shopping trolley

The man is heading down a steep road and builds up a lot of momentum before coming to a spectacular halt

South Africans who watched the viral video on social media said: "my mans lost control"

A man risked his life as he rode down a steep road on the back of a shopping trolley.

South Africans couldn't hold back their laughter after a video of a man riding a shopping trolley down a steep road went viral. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The action was caught on camera by a motorist driving behind the young man and captured the moment everything came to a screeching halt.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by @kulanicool and has been viewed over 10 000 times.

Watch the video below:

South Africans who watched the viral video gave their opinions on social media; here are some of the best:

@crizp_TBG said:

"The insurance claim is going to be crazy."

@Therealdinangwe said:

"Speed kills."

@BaxBiggo

"My mans lost control."

@Godide02 said:

"This thing was too fast."

