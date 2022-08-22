A viral video of a woman perched dangerously on the back of a motorbike has gone viral

The woman is not wearing a helmet and is leaning by her arms on a sack of vegetables while the rider seems oblivious to the danger

Social media followers were stunned at how dangerous the activity the two were engaged in

It's hard to believe what happened in a viral video of a woman catching a lift on the back of a motorbike.

A young woman was filmed catching a lift on a motorbike while wearing no helmet. Image: Facebook

The clip was uploaded on SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, and had over 10 000 views.

A driver alongside the pair on the bike films the bizarre incident. The woman is precariously leaning on several sacks of vegetables and looks unstable.

According to the road safety organisation Arrive Alive, motorbike riders are the most vulnerable as they are not strapped onto the bike via a seatbelt.

South Africans responded to watching the clip and here are some of the best comments:

Lynn Allwright said:

"Africa is not for sissies. We do what we gotta do. Brave lady."

Thando Isabella's Mum said:

"If the driver hits a pothole, l wonder what will happen to the woman."

Jarrod-Lee Naicker said:

"These people know how to survive , respect."

Ruth Jones said:

"No! Talk About Risky Business? This takes the Cake!"

