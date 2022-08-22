A photo of a hardworking mechanic covered in oil shared on Facebook brought out Mzansi's closet comedians

The photo shows a man whose whole body has been covered in motor oil while working on some parts

The picture made Mzansi bring out their best sense of humour, with many offering humorous guesses and jokes as to why the focused repairman looks the way he does

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A picture of a car mechanic completely covered in oil was posted online, with many folks of Mzansi sharing their gut-busting two cents.

A picture of a hardworking car repairman made Mzansi peeps give their own funny suggestion about what happened. Images: SA Long Distance Truckers/ Facebook, fstop123/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The image in question was posted by SA Long Distance Truckers, who have quite the following on Facebook.

The peculiar picture was posted along with a question that galvanised the imaginations of the peeps of Mzansi:

"What could he possibly have been fixing to spray him with oil like that"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The determined mechanic is seen working on a car component with both of his arms and large parts of his body covered in slick and shiny oil.

Being a mechanic is no joke. The job requires long hours of finding solutions to complex problems, and as seen in the picture of the hardworking man, it requires you to be very comfortable with oil, lots and lots of it.

The image made Mzansi put on its funny hat, with many giving hilarious comments to the question of what happened. See the responses below:

Stefan Beukes said:

"He took the motor apart while it was idling."

Paul Sean Gain commented:

"Lol drained oil and laid directly under drain plug."

Petrol Songolo shared:

"The wife wanted proof that he had a breakdown."

Mohamed Faiq Hamid mentioned:

"I got a friend who can do it cheaper. That's the friend."

Passmore Mudarikwa posted:

"Fixing a running engine."

Kagiso LabRat Mashigo said:

"When your body starts itching in random spots..."

Cobus Boulogne posted:

"If your nose itches while working."

Man left in disbelief at small size of steak ordered at restaurant in hilarious video, Mzansi left in stitches

In another funny story, Briefly News previously reported on a grown Zulu man who got the shock of his life when a waiter brought him a meal he’d ordered and left him wondering where the rest of the food was.

A video shared by @fanambhele shows the man completely dumbfounded as he looks at the plate and then back at his friends several times after ordering a steak and chips dish.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News