A remarkable granny has captured everyone's attention with her unique style and youthful zest for life

She's not your typical gogo; she's daring and fashionable, wearing everything from Gucci to trendy crop tops

Mbalenhle Magagula, her granddaughter, shared with Briefly News that it's incredible to witness her granny getting so much attention for her youthful approach to life

A granny from Johannesburg is making waves in South Africa for her stylish drip.

Source: TikTok

A gogo from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng is rewriting the fashion rulebook and South Africa is loving it.

Gogo slays crop top

Badanile Mashego is a glamorous granny who's become a style icon and her wardrobe includes everything from Gucci to crop tops. This fashion-forward South African granny has taken her love for fashion to a whole new level.

Her granddaughter, Mbalenhle Magagula, shared the video on TikTok and social media users were speechless.

With a sense of style that knows no age, she's capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters around Mzansi. Gone are the days when fashion was limited by age or conventional norms.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Mashego says:

"Seeing her get so much attention on TikTok about her lifestyle and how she embraces living young, is amazing. I’m so proud of her, I’m proud to be her granddaughter. I didn’t expect her to get so much attention cause I just decided to post a random video of her randomly and now she’s trending and people love her and people keep asking for more.

"My bond with my grandmother is the strongest, and I wouldn't trade it for anything else. She's been there for me all along, raising me and shaping who I am today. When I see us together, it shows me what a great relationship should be, and I love her deeply."

Watch the video below:

Stylish gogo trends

This trendy granny is setting an inspiring example. She effortlessly blends high-end designer pieces like Gucci and rocks casual crop tops, proving that personal style is timeless. With a growing social media presence and a strong following, she's inspiring a new generation to embrace their unique fashion sense.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@PYB said:

"We want to see more of gogo."

@DiWeLe joked:

"I hope gogo is not 37 ngoba nina nisibiza ngabo gogo sisese bancane."

@Mpumi- Libra99 stunned:

"Kodwa guys."

@Neoentle Zwane commented:

"Shoes, socks, crop top."

@Mphumi_lelo shared:

"Me in my 50s cause I refused to wear crop tops during my 20s."

@Natashia Koki Libese said:

"That's my babe right there, I do her nails, her style is out of this world."

Glamorous gogo rocks Gucci

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a gogo from Bronkhorstspruit in South Africa captured the hearts of Mzansi with her fashionable flair and dance moves.

In the video, she struts her stuff while dressed in Gucci attire, proving that style has no age limit. Mzansi embraced her unique blend of fashion and dance, showering her with love and admiration.

