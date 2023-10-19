One woman looking for a job put an unlikely reference on her CV, and a potential employer followed up

A video shows the grandmother when she got a call from someone asking her about her granddaughter

Online users were in stitches as the grandmother spoke to a potential employer over the phone

A lady from Durban made her grandmother a viral hit. The woman had people laughing after hearing the hilarious conversation.

A TikTok video shows a grandmother who acted as a reference for her grandchild. Image: itsnompumelelocandy

Source: TikTok

The woman's grandmother received over 80 000 likes for doing her best as a reference. Online users could not help but make jokes about the gogo after watching the video.

Grandmother acts as job reference

@itsnompumelelocandy posted a video showing that she wrote her grandmother as a reference. In the video, she answered questions about her grandchild in a wholesome way:

Watch her answer questions over the phone below:

Online users love gogo's answers

Many could not help but make fun of the older lady's answers after being out as a reference. People said that they thought the grandma was cute.

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware said:

"Oh Bathong, this is SO cute."

Thembo_7278 commented:

"At least she can speak English, unlike our grannies."

That70sgirl wrote:

"She speaks better English than many young people I have met lately."

Leratowagner55 added:

"She is a scholar big up granny."

Mthobisi CELE gushed:

"This video literally made my day. Yeyy guys ogogo bayasithwala sabazukulu honestly don’t know what I would do without her."

TikTok users love cute family moments

Online users are often delighted when they see happy grandmas. One gogo went viral for having a good relationship with her family.

Source: Briefly News