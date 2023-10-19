Global site navigation

Durban Woman Names Gogo As CV Reference, TikTok Video Shows Granny Speaking to Potential Employer
People

Durban Woman Names Gogo As CV Reference, TikTok Video Shows Granny Speaking to Potential Employer

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • One woman looking for a job put an unlikely reference on her CV, and a potential employer followed up
  • A video shows the grandmother when she got a call from someone asking her about her granddaughter
  • Online users were in stitches as the grandmother spoke to a potential employer over the phone

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A lady from Durban made her grandmother a viral hit. The woman had people laughing after hearing the hilarious conversation.

TikTok video of grandmother acting as reference
A TikTok video shows a grandmother who acted as a reference for her grandchild. Image: itsnompumelelocandy
Source: TikTok

The woman's grandmother received over 80 000 likes for doing her best as a reference. Online users could not help but make jokes about the gogo after watching the video.

Grandmother acts as job reference

@itsnompumelelocandy posted a video showing that she wrote her grandmother as a reference. In the video, she answered questions about her grandchild in a wholesome way:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch her answer questions over the phone below:

Online users love gogo's answers

Many could not help but make fun of the older lady's answers after being out as a reference. People said that they thought the grandma was cute.

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware said:

"Oh Bathong, this is SO cute."

Thembo_7278 commented:

"At least she can speak English, unlike our grannies."

That70sgirl wrote:

"She speaks better English than many young people I have met lately."

Leratowagner55 added:

"She is a scholar big up granny."

Mthobisi CELE gushed:

"This video literally made my day. Yeyy guys ogogo bayasithwala sabazukulu honestly don’t know what I would do without her."

TikTok users love cute family moments

Online users are often delighted when they see happy grandmas. One gogo went viral for having a good relationship with her family.

Gogo turns 100 years and flexes angelic voice

Briefly News previously reported that a precious gogo celebrated her centenary birthday in style and with a sweet melody. In the TikTok video posted by @lonwabo_12, the woman can be seen leading a song at her party.

She commanded the song like a seasoned professional and hit all the difficult high notes.

The talented woman gained a lot of fans online, and many said they have the magical clip on repeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel