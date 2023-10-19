Durban Woman Names Gogo As CV Reference, TikTok Video Shows Granny Speaking to Potential Employer
- One woman looking for a job put an unlikely reference on her CV, and a potential employer followed up
- A video shows the grandmother when she got a call from someone asking her about her granddaughter
- Online users were in stitches as the grandmother spoke to a potential employer over the phone
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
A lady from Durban made her grandmother a viral hit. The woman had people laughing after hearing the hilarious conversation.
The woman's grandmother received over 80 000 likes for doing her best as a reference. Online users could not help but make jokes about the gogo after watching the video.
Grandmother acts as job reference
@itsnompumelelocandy posted a video showing that she wrote her grandmother as a reference. In the video, she answered questions about her grandchild in a wholesome way:
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
Watch her answer questions over the phone below:
Online users love gogo's answers
Many could not help but make fun of the older lady's answers after being out as a reference. People said that they thought the grandma was cute.
Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware said:
"Oh Bathong, this is SO cute."
Thembo_7278 commented:
"At least she can speak English, unlike our grannies."
That70sgirl wrote:
"She speaks better English than many young people I have met lately."
Leratowagner55 added:
"She is a scholar big up granny."
Mthobisi CELE gushed:
"This video literally made my day. Yeyy guys ogogo bayasithwala sabazukulu honestly don’t know what I would do without her."
TikTok users love cute family moments
Online users are often delighted when they see happy grandmas. One gogo went viral for having a good relationship with her family.
Gogo turns 100 years and flexes angelic voice
Briefly News previously reported that a precious gogo celebrated her centenary birthday in style and with a sweet melody. In the TikTok video posted by @lonwabo_12, the woman can be seen leading a song at her party.
She commanded the song like a seasoned professional and hit all the difficult high notes.
The talented woman gained a lot of fans online, and many said they have the magical clip on repeat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News