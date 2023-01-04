A TikTok video of a gogo singing on her birthday moved many people on social media and is gaining a lot of traction

The elderly woman was turning 100 years old and looked full of life celebrating her big milestone

Mzansi people were stunned by her vocal ability and flooded the comments section with sweet messages

A gogo celebrates her birthday at her party. Image: @lonwabo_12/TikTok

A precious gogo celebrated her centenary birthday in style and with a sweet melody. In the TikTok video posted by @lonwabo_12, the woman can be seen leading a song at her party.

She commanded the song like a seasoned professional and hit all the difficult high notes.

The talented woman gained a lot of fans online and many said they have the magical clip on repeat.

People extended their well-wishes in the comments section and some mentioned that the gogo's family were privileged to have her around for so long.

Some netizens shared touching memories of their late grandmothers after viewing the video.

@makhosimkhize497 wrote:

"Yoh, guys you are blessed mine died when she was 96. It is a blessing to have an elderly person at home."

@akhona575 shared:

"Gogo has the same dress as mine. And I must say it's looking good on her."

@umso_ stated:

"It comes from deep within. "

@nomisile_ mentioned:

"You guys are so blessed to have her with you still treasure her with all you have. "

@useroftiktok890134 said:

"Idols SA."

@nosiviwemqondiso added:

"Wow looks so fresh to be 100, umntu wasekhaya bethuna."

@bassunfolded73 posted:

"Happy Birthday, gogo! What a blessing indeed. We thank God for what He’s done."

@magicisyou_ wrote:

"We are blessed to witness the magical moment. May God grant her good health. What a strong gem. Long live to this African queen

