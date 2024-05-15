A South African student who considers herself broke shared images of some of the meals she eats

A TikTok post showed images of cooked meals such as beef curry and rice, a full breakfast and fruit salads

Her post sparked humour and confusion as netizens wondered how she was broke if she ate so well

Many Mzansi students can relate to stretching their allowance as far as they can to get by, often having to eat far from appetising meals when funds are running low.

Student eats well on a budget

TikTok user Akholiwe Memani (@akholiwememani) shared a post that featured various meals she cooks and eats as a "broke student."

The meals include beef curry and rice, amagwinya (vetkoek) and russians, chicken curry and rice with a side of veggies, breakfast of eggs with vieannas and salad, wors curry with rice and veggies, fresh fruits with yoghurt and more.

Judging by the images of the various meals, this young woman can cook very well and eats better than most "broke students" who often go by on basic sandwiches, noodles and tinned food.

Mzansi admires student's cooking skills

Many netizens responded to the video with funny and witty comments. While some couldn't understand how Akholiwe considered herself broke, others asked if she could cook for them.

Creative Bede asked:

"Ngicela ung phekela? (Can you please cook for me?)."

Philani Dube said:

"Umuhle kanje (You're so beautiful)."

dispeakable me! commented:

"Do you know the meaning of being a broke student?"

Cya Dimba replied:

"Thola indlela yokwenza imali (Find ways to make money)."

Gubevu commented:

"You were not broke, I did not see chicken livers. Noodles spaghetti and fish, etc ."

Lonwabo commented:

"Some of your broke meals are what some of us consider a delicacy. Life ain't fair man."

Zoey Zee McShane said:

"I was hoping to see noddles."

"Broke girl" spends over R60 000 in 6 months

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share screenshots from her banking app showing money she has spent as a 'broke girl' in the past few months.

A TikTok video by @zee_nhleeee shows that she spent R6 999 in November, R12 362 in December, R11 123 in January, R10 505 in February, R21 428 in March and R6 393 in April.

"Yes, I'm broke," @zee_nhleeee captioned her post.

