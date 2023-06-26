A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing how she can balance her home and cook a well-balanced meal

The young lady's culinary creativity has taken the internet by storm after she served her husband a meal

The mouthwatering dishes she concocts have left her husband and Mzansi astonished and eager to replicate her creations

Woman amazes Mzansi with her culinary skills after serving her husband. Images: TikTok/@aliyahwagaselepev.

Source: TikTok

A woman's culinary creativity has taken the internet by storm, her viral fame stems from serving her husband a unique combination of different meats.

Woman's Culinary Adventure with grocery items from Pick n Pay goes viral

TikTok user @aliyahwagaselepev shared a video of what she made for her husband to eat with groceries from Pick n Pay. The woman, known for cooking, has become an overnight sensation after sharing her food on social media. From succulent cuts of meats to perfectly cooked lamb chops, she has elevated her husband's dining experience to new heights.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighed in on food served to her husband

The secret behind her incredible dishes lies in the quality and variety of ingredients she sources from the renowned grocery store Pick n Pay.

Peeps were impressed and shared their views:

@bajoulz said:

"Good work babe."

@Tina Africa118 commented:

"This is for Men who buy groceries only."

@andile said:

"He's pretending like a visitor."

@estellemadella commented:

"That meat is for the whole family."

@GuestDee445 commented:

"My guy is eating 3months meat."

@Realeboga Rea said:

"Deep down he's crying inside that this woman is finishing grocery."

@Lerato Nxumalo commented:

"Lol the way he’s looking away like a visitor though."

@Monare Selahle said:

"Watching this as a student a res is uncomfortable that's my meat for a week and a half."

