An angelic South African woman named Jasmine took to Twitter to the hype up the transgender woman of Mzansi

A transgender woman herself, Jasmine started the challenge by sharing images and asking other women to join in

Jasmine's post gained over 10 000 likes and hundreds of responses from transwomen showing off their makeup skills, art and fashion sense

@jasminejabari is a gorgeous transgender woman from South Africa who is flying her flag proud and promoting a loving and safe environment for others in the community. She recently shared two images of herself and called other SA women from the transgender community to join in.

South African beauties filled her replies section with stunning images, owning their looks and being the best versions of themselves. While there were some hateful comments left under Jasmine's positive post, she made sure to shut down any naysayers.

The South African transgender community rallied together to show off their makeup skills, fashion sense, artistic sides and much more as Jasmine's post gained a whopping 10 000 likes on the bluebird app.

These breathtaking South African women are all part of Mzansi's transgender community and are owning their looks. Image: @jasminejabari, @si_myeza and @_IMANI

Below is the post that started the trend shared by Jasmine:

Si Myeza joined in with two delightful images of herself

@Reitumetsi_m said:

"I'd wife you."

@siyand26 wrote:

"Haibo! Haaaaa you are flawless hau!"

@TaniaMagushana asked:

"Will you marry me?"

The lovely Imani crushed it with four snaps of herself

@ThickyTsitsi shared:

"Gorgeous Gorgeous girl."

@PreciousBasaya tweeted:

"Sheeesh."

Zara Koopman left jaws on the floor with her photodump

@AfricanNqobile tweeted in response:

"OMW, you are gorgeous."

@Boity442 shared:

"You are so beautiful."

@phiwo_mzizi added:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

SA transgender woman celebrates her new ID which identifies her as female, peeps show love and support

Briefly News previously reported on Jasmine when she took to social media to announce that she received her new identity document (ID) which now recognises her as female. She shared the good news on her Twitter account by posting a photo of her abridged birth certificate.

The post's caption reads:

“Officially JASMINE officially FEMALE... What a journey, I’m shaking… #translivesmatter”

The local beauty expressed her joy in the post and several Mzansi online users joined in on the moment by congratulating her and showering her with compliments as she takes on a new journey in her life.

