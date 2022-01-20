A Twitter user had the timeline laughing out loud after she shared an image of the formal shoes her aunt gifted her

@anentiresnack even tried the shoes on and the memes from other social media users kept rolling in

Her initial post of a snap of the brand new slip-on shoes gained hundreds of likes as the replies section quickly filled up with humourous responses

Fashion is all about personal taste and a recent social media post proved just that. A Twitter user that goes by the handle @anentiresnack shared the uniquely styled pair of shoes that her aunt purchased for her.

The pointed toe paired with a short, seemingly unnecessary, zip had social media users sharing meme after meme. Although some netizens were under the impression that her aunt didn't like her, others admired the formal footwear.

The mixed responses left under @anentiresnack's post just shows that beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder.

This pair of formal shoes left South African social media users laughing themselves to tears. Image: @anentiresnack

Below is the initial post of the new fashion item:

@anentiresnack treated her followers to a try-on session of the footwear:

South African social media users savagely ripped the pair of shoes to shreds

@Ausi_Thando said:

"I can’t even think of what you can pair them with so they don’t look that bad."

@ThatLFM wants to get to the bottom of things:

"But we need to know what about you made her think you'd wear this. Aunty can't have pulled something this traumatic out of thin air. Are you sure she isn't subbing you for something? Because no."

@andinkyd thinks:

"She hates you..."

@LadlokovaAphiwe related hard:

"No, because my mom bought herself these sometime last year, we trolled her so much she stopped wearing them. I understand and I’m sorry."

@__Nolita tweeted:

"What in the Pied Piper."

@katlego_kotu hilariously made reference to an old Afrikaans TV show:

"Bathong 'Liewe Heksie', mara it's the thought that counts!!"

In other shoe-related news, Briefly News previously reported that former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s shoe fashion came under harsh criticism from Twitter users. The former Reserve Bank boss shared a photo of himself during an eNCA interview with a circle around his shoes.

Twitter users exploded with laughter, and many took turns on Twitter to poke fun at Mboweni ’s shoe sense or rather lack thereof. Mboweni captioned the pic of him sitting on a chair in a rural setting:

“Why mara?”

Netizens were left rolling over with laughter at the snap with some commenting that he needs to find a makoti to improve his style. With over 5 000 likes on the bluebird app, it seems the attention was finally taken off Mboweni's cooking.

