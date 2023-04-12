One grandmother got showered with money for her 80th birthday, and her sweet reaction was posted on social media

The gogo's grandkids can be seen in a TikTok clip throwing countless banknotes like confetti around her

SA people were moved by the heartwarming video and loved the old woman's priceless reaction

A video of a gogo getting gifted money for her 80th birthday went viral. Image: @khuliso_d

Source: TikTok

One special gogo got spoiled with cash on her 80th birthday. Her grandkids blessed her with many R10 and R20 banknotes, and she was left speechless and overcame with emotions.

Video of 80-year-old's birthday celebrations moves netizens

The adorable video was posted on TikTok by @khuliso_d, and netizens loved that the kids made the elderly woman's birthday memorable.

One of the ladies was blasting Pleasure by Lefotwana from a large speaker while the grandkids danced and celebrated their gogo's birthday.

People gushed in the comments over the family's wholesome interaction and posted birthday messages for the old woman.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wishes gogo a happy birthday

@rorisangmmolo wrote:

"Mogirl doesn't look 80, she is beautifully young."

@daphnemaphanga mentioned:

"Lerato! Love wins and rules always ❤️"

@CorneliaMonyeki said:

"Mogirl is happy and even blushing."

@25_benj commented:

"Lol, I tried to count it for her and now I am waiting for you to confirm how much was it all."

@cheryl_nnn added:

"I'm anxious about that wind, if it blows all those notes away. Happy 80th birthday to gogo."

@gladicemamraka posted:

"The sweets section at the store is owned by her."

@lady_liwinski2422 said:

"My granny once said she hates when we celebrate her birthday because it's like we're rushing her death."

@motlhompeng wrote:

"Let's hope and pray nyaope boys didn't see this."

Source: Briefly News