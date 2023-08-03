A gogo flaunted her style and swag when she danced in church in a TikTok video

The elderly citizen was dressed in a crispy white outfit and shook her body while enjoying the music she was listening to

Netizens could tell that back in the day, she was the "It Girl" because of the way she ate

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This gogo showed that she's still got the drip and the moves. Image: @sego_phant

Source: TikTok

A young woman's grandmother showed she's got the drip and the moves in a video taken at church.

The gogo's freshness was so crisp and evident that netizens were amazed and wondered how beautiful she was back in her day.

Granddaughter shares TikTok video of granny's drip and smooth dance moves

Her granddaughter, @sego_phant, posted the granny's sweet moves and the drip she ate on TikTok. The video was watched 394K times. In the video, the gogo is dressed stylishly while going down and busting a few moves with the other ladies surrounding her. She looks like she knows what she's doing and her outfit reveals her beautiful character and lively personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Studies have shown that dancing has physical and mental benefits for older people. These include better posture, quicker reaction times and sharper minds. Dancing is even said to decrease the amount a more senior person feels dizzy. It also enhances bone health, which results in fewer broken bones and less brittle bones.

Watch the video here:

South Africans compliment classy granny in TikTok video

Netizens loved the granny and stanned her swag, her class and how she danced.

Intandokaziyamaga2 said:

"Gogo is so beautiful."

Lilianomabuza commented:

"She dances so wonderfully, knowing full well that in the evening, she'll be complaining of painful knees. She's so adorable."

DaRealZuma remarked:

"She's not like others and she knows this."

SisZani pointed out:

"Gogo is clean and classy."

Ndlelezinhle Msomi Khoza observed:

"You can tell she was the girl hack in her days because of the drip."

Older woman disturbs young granddaughter recording TikTok, says it's demonic

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a gogo disturbed her granddaughter, who was recording a TikTok video.

The grandmother looked at her grandchild and told her that TikTok is a demonic app. Netizens reacted humorously to the gogo's point of view.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News