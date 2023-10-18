An Eastern Cape woman used TikTok to post a video of herself attempting a traditional Tsonga dance

Although her dance moves weren't perfect, what truly mattered was the determination and passion she displayed

The comments under her video were filled with support and encouragement from people in Mzansi, who inspired her to continue practising

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video of her attempting a traditional Tsonga dance. Images:@sherrykummanne

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Eastern Cape took on the challenge of trying traditional Tsonga dancing.

Woman tries Tsonga dance

Her spirited attempt resonated with Mzansi, who encouraged her to keep at it. Although her moves weren't flawless, what truly mattered was her dedication to embracing culture. TikTok user @sherrykummanne shared the video on her page to show her dancing.

In the video, she has the traditional Tsonga skirt and tries to dance using her hips and simultaneously be in sync with her hand movements. Social media users showered her with encouragement in motivating her to keep practising.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise woman's attempt

People praised and encouraged her spirited attempt at the Tsonga dance, celebrating her enthusiasm and connection to South African culture.

The comments section showcased unity and support as people offered guidance, shared their own stories, and praised the woman for stepping out of her comfort zone:

@abigailkarlamath shared:

"Our Tsonga makoti."

@Appre Mhlongo commented:

"Yesss Ntsako, continue practising, by December you will be fine."

@user09209290 shared:

"She looks so tired. I'm happy she's trying."

@TruStory advised:

"More footwork, more passion."

@Hlogi.Sesh praised:

"As long as the xhibelani is moving... some of us can't even get it to move."

@PMM_Inspirations said:

"That's a serious workout, you know. Good job."

Tsonga beauty's luxurious home goes viral

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a woman from Mpumalanga who flaunted her beautiful home with TikTokkers.

The house's interior is to die for, with colourful decorations, modern colours and ornaments decking the pad.

Netizens were proud of her and remarked that, given the opportunity, they would thank God every day for such a home. The beautiful homeowner said she couldn't believe she bought this amazing crib.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News