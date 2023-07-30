A woman training to be a teacher showed people the final days of her teaching practice, and she was a viral hit

The lady made a video showing people what she brought to eat and what she wore as a student teacher

Many people thought it was fascinating to see, and online users in the teaching field found the video motivational

A professional in the making showed people part of the journey towards becoming a teacher. The lady wanted people to see what life looks like while pursuing a teaching degree.

A TikTok video shows a student teacher doing her final teaching practice, and peeps were fascinated to see a bit of her day. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shows a snippet of her daily 6 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who admired her career.

A lady does teaching practice for the last time and gets 300 000 views

One woman @grace._mondlana is close to being a qualified teacher and showed people part of her training. The lady is in the last part of her teaching practice, and people were inspired to see how far she has come. Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by student teacher's TikTok vlog

Many people commented that they were happy to see the lady pursue her dream. Peeps left comments singing her praises for sharing her journey.

Reitumetse Moloke said:

"I love hearing my last teaching practicals"

Michelle added:

"Student teachers are so cool, please, I love teacher life content."

Vuyokazi Mthethwa wrote:

"I want to do this, but I don’t want my learners to find my socials."

keabetswe masupye commented:

"Not me realising this is our school, slayyyyy."

Regaogetswe Lentsoane could relate:

"Gworlll it’s day 4/35 and my battery is flat flat. Love these though."

Online users love to see people achieving their dreams

Netizens are often fascinated to see details of other people's careers. Videos and photos often go viral when they show people their work life.

