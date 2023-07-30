A lady from America is with a Pedi man and is eager to master his home language before they get married

The husband-to-be loves sharing his wife's language-learning journey on TikTok and one of their video went viral

The videos of the woman made rounds on social media, including Twitter, where someone made people think she may be a local

A man and his wife-to-be make videos for their TikTok couple account. One of the series is showing how far his American wife has gone to learn his mother tongue.

People left their latest video, and they got thousands of likes. Many people thought that she sounded like a native when she repeated common South African lingo.

Woman from US learns to say things like a South African

Briefly News reported that a man recorded his future wife's progress learning sePedi. People were fascinated to see how far she's come. Recently, the woman learnt how to say South African phrases. Watch the video by @gogoandmo below:

South Africans wonder if American TikTokker is actually a local

A Twitter user found the video and claimed that the woman attended a South African school. Most people were convinced the Twitter user was fibbing in the post with over a million views. Read what people speculated below:

@engineerbae_ wrote:

"I’m not saying I believe you neh but why is her accent so perfect?!"

@sbalidointhings added:

"Yea the "Iyoh" gave it away, I don't care who you are if you aren't South African you can't 'iyoh' like we do."

@ElaninQ commented:

"You’re lying but I believe you , not even Mamkhize can say “ Bathong “ like that."

Mimi gushed:

"She's officially south African the accent is top tier!"

KagisoM joked:

"Ma Tiktoker took me out."

Peloetlematha2 remarked:

"Mara she is already qualified MAKOTI WA Bapedi."

Online users love to see language videos

Many people are always interested when others learn languages. Netizens were delighted by a man speaking isiZulu despite not being a native speaker.

Woman surprises hubby by trying to speak isiZulu, her attempt charms SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in an interracial relationship surprised her husband. The lady had been practising and decided to show her hubby how well she was learning Zulu.

Online users could not get over the video of the woman's attempt. Zulu people on TikTok were happy to give their honest thoughts.

A family on TikTok, @thedlaminis_, had the internet laughing. The husband is Zulu, and his white wife tries to speak his home language.

