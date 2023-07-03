A woman recorded her husband seeing his unexpected birthday gift for the first time in a TikTok video

She tattooed his face on her arm without him knowing and his reaction warmed people's hearts

Mzansi social media users thanked the couple for helping them believe in love again

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a man's reaction to his wife's surprise tattoo of his face for his birthday becomes an internet sensation. Source: @kingzar101/TikTok

Have you ever seen a gift so extraordinary that it leaves you speechless? In this delightful clip, a man's reaction to his wife's tattoo became an unforgettable moment of love, laughter, and sheer joy.

Wife surprises husband on his birthday with tattoo of his face in video

The TikTok video began with a birthday surprise unfolding before our eyes. The wife, @kingzar101, revealed her arm, adorned with an intricately detailed tattoo of her husband's face. The man's reaction was priceless, as he said:

"She tattooed my face on it!" with a mixture of astonishment and excitement.

The sheer delight and disbelief in his voice left viewers in stitches, which instantly made the video a viral sensation. The genuine love and affection between the couple shined through the screen, which is a testament to the depth of their bond and the lengths they are willing to go to express their love for one another.

It's not just the couple's story that captured hearts—it was also the humour and charm of the husband's reaction.

Watch the video below:

Husband's joyful reaction to wife's surprise ignites Mzansi's happiness

The internet could not get enough of the husband's genuine enthusiasm and how he proudly pointed to his wife's arm, showcasing his tattooed likeness. It's a moment that encapsulated both joy and hilarity, making it irresistible to share and comment on.

Read some of the social media reactions below:

User5755375069329 said:

"Thanks sister for reminding us that love is still available. I wish God may keep you and partner forever."

Tumie_Lau commented:

"Crazy but dope. We love it."

Mmatsatsi added:

"The appreciation on his face. God bless you."

Rango said:

"Your man appreciates everything. I’ll buy him a gift. May God cover your marriage."

Chik Aljoy Comedy commented:

"All couples can go sleep, you're the best couple of the year!"

NeoK added:

"His very appreciative. Happy for the paper. And jumping like a little kid 'million dollar baby'. Well done wifey!"

