A proud bride posted happy snaps of her wedding online and Mzansi gave her dress the golden stamp of approval

Orefile Jeanette Phiri told users that the couple from Brits had to jump through hoops to enjoy their special day

Phiri thanked God for helping her through the trials she faced and told other brides out there to put their faith in him

Orefile Jeanette Phiri and Omphemetse Solly Phiri got married despite having to deal with many challenges and peeps online are proud of them. Image: Orefile Jeanette Phiri/ Facebook

Life's obstacles could not prevent a Mzansi couple from tying the knot and they shared snaps of their special day on social media.

Orefile Jeanette Phiri of Brits shared pics of her wedding to Omphemetse Solly Phiri online and users were left inspired by their resilience.

Orefile penned an emotional post along with the photos.

“Months of stress, worries, conflicts, arguments, disagreements, laughs, love and support from family, friends, colleagues and church. Finally, God made a way where there seemed to be no way. I'm confidently posting our wedding pictures here again remembering that there was a comment last year that I should trust God for a beautiful wedding celebration, and it will come.

"Bona, it came 11&12 December 2021. To other brides coming during your wedding preps put God first and pray about everything even little thing God answers.”

Social media users congratulated the happy couple and could not get enough of the brides wedding dress.

Laura Vd Westhuizen said:

“Wow!! I just LOVE your dress! It is so clever and super beautiful. Congrats. May you have many happy and blessed years.”

Lynette de Bruin wrote:

“Congratulations to you both wishing you all the happiness in the years to come enjoy your special day God bless.”

Amogelang Prudence Mohlamme said:

“God first indeed… This was the perfect wedding indeed.”

Kelly Jones reacted:

“You all looked stunning, but your dress...WOW.”

