A Jozi couple who met online have tied the knot and Mzansi can’t get enough of their wedding photos

Tendani Hendrick Phaswana posted several photos of his special day held earlier this month on social media

The couple were a knockout sensation in their matching yellow outfits with the groom wearing a classic tuxedo and the bride decked out in ruffles

A couple who met online have tied the knot and their wedding snaps are gorgeous. Image: Tendani Hendrick Phaswana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Jozi groom tied the knot and shared photos of his big day on socials and Mzansi can’t stop congratulating the happy couple.

Tendani Hendrick Phaswana posted several photos of him and his bride Wanga, who looked a vision in yellow. Phaswana also shared his wedding invitation on his social media page and it reveals how the love story began.

It reads:

“Me and Wanga were Facebook friends for long but never gave much attention, I watched Wanga for several months without the guts to approach her until one day she posted a picture and I just had to give my best shot, then or never.

"I inboxed her then we started talking, exchanged numbers, the more we talked I confirmed she was the one, I then asked her out, we went for few dates before she agreed to give us a chance to explore ourselves together. Few months later I asked to be my wife she said, ‘yes’ and you are now cordially invited join to join and witness us bless our companionship as we tie the knots.”

Members on the #imstaying group called their fairy-tale wedding a “beautiful thing” and called on God to keep their union alive.

Keneiloe Sethabela said:

“Love it's a beautiful thing indeed may God almighty keep this union together forever. Congratulations.”

Storm Tapping commented:

"Congratulations beautiful couple. Wishing you many years of happiness together."

Sandra Coltorti said:

“Absolutely stunning! Congratulations and many blessings.”

Colette Kerusha Naicker said:

“Congratulations to you both. You look stunning, wishing you all the best.”

Wanga’s yellow ruffled wedding dress was a hit and the fashionistas of Mzansi were quick to point that out.

Rochelle Bouah Prinsloo said:

“Stunning. Love the yellow.”

Pippa Wahl said:

“You look absolutely beautiful, congratulations to you both. I love your dress.”

Vanessa Michelle Egappen said:

“Wow that dress… gorgeous yellow. God bless your marriage.”

“Stay happily in love”: couple share beautiful pics from traditional wedding

Previously, Briefly News reported on another groom who shared snaps of his nuptials.

He simply captioned the post, "17-04-2021," likely a nod to this couple's wedding anniversary. The pair rocked matching outfits with a blue and red theme.

The bride's traditional garment also featured a modern twist underneath her makoti attire. South Africans soon headed to the comments section wishing the beautiful couple well in the comment section.

Check out some of the reactions below: @WithAllMyShades said:

''Moer this is beautiful, may the great one bless your union, stay happily in love."

@Mbaimbaivhahan1 said:

"Mmmmhhh, this is beautiful. Muta a u fhatuchedziwe, vha2 vha dzulele u funana."

@chandu_venda said:

"God bless this beautiful family. I wish nothing but endless joy."

