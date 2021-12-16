Global site navigation

SA Writer Praises Gogo For His Success On Her 82nd Birthday And Mzansi Melts
by  Mika Williams
  • A South African writer and speaker shared a video of him dancing with his grandmother on her birthday and Mzansi could not get enough
  • The man praised his gogo who turned 82 for being his pillar of strength by helping him achieve his goals
  • Saffas called for the 'ancestors' to protect her for the undying devotion she has shown the young man

A South African writer posted a video of his grandmother dancing on her 82nd birthday and Mzansi is loving it. Image: @mmodiba10/ Twitter
Source: Twitter

Saffas have shown love to a Mzansi grandson who paid tribute to his gogo on social media.

The Africanist, writer and speaker believes his grandmother is the key to his success.

@mmodiba10 posted a video of him dancing with his gogo with the caption.

“Happy Birthday to my grandmother. Bo Mma. 82 year old never looked this good.”

@DrGray12072793 said:

“No wonder why you have such a wisdom far ahead of your contemporaries is because you have been drawing it from that sea of wisdom in a form of grandma. belated happy birthday to your grandma. Maximum.”

The writer responded by saying:

“True, I owe her everything.”

@ProfMahlangu said:

“Very beautiful, she moves like a 30-year-old.”

@Masegosheix said:

“It's like she never expected that you will wish her a happy birthday, o maketse yet happy at the same time Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Face with hand over mouth happy belated birthday to her.”

Users flooded his timeline with birthday messages for his grandmother.

@brief_pelican said:

“No better love, Hail the Queen...”

@LadyBG18 said:

“Happy birthday to Gogo. May the Lord bless her with ripe old age, like a sheaf of grain harvested at the proper time!”

@VusumuziWabath1 said:

“Happy birthday to ugogo may the lord and the ancestors protect her.”

@hlope_mangaliso said:

“Best wishes and many happy returns to the beautiful old lady

Local gogo’s fun 81st birthday photoshoot leaves Mzansi full of smiles

Previously Briefly News reported that a local gogo got her 'lights, camera, action' moment recently.

Pholosho Mokome shared a video on social media that shows how he and his family members spoiled their gorgeous gogo.

The sweet fam arranged a photoshoot on her special day, her 81st birthday.

"My Granny turned 81 years and we did a photoshoot. #GogoLove #ImStaying," the post was captioned by the young man.

Source: Briefly.co.za

