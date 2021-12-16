SA Writer Praises Gogo For His Success On Her 82nd Birthday And Mzansi Melts
- A South African writer and speaker shared a video of him dancing with his grandmother on her birthday and Mzansi could not get enough
- The man praised his gogo who turned 82 for being his pillar of strength by helping him achieve his goals
- Saffas called for the 'ancestors' to protect her for the undying devotion she has shown the young man
Saffas have shown love to a Mzansi grandson who paid tribute to his gogo on social media.
The Africanist, writer and speaker believes his grandmother is the key to his success.
@mmodiba10 posted a video of him dancing with his gogo with the caption.
“Happy Birthday to my grandmother. Bo Mma. 82 year old never looked this good.”
@DrGray12072793 said:
“No wonder why you have such a wisdom far ahead of your contemporaries is because you have been drawing it from that sea of wisdom in a form of grandma. belated happy birthday to your grandma. Maximum.”
The writer responded by saying:
“True, I owe her everything.”
@ProfMahlangu said:
“Very beautiful, she moves like a 30-year-old.”
@Masegosheix said:
“It's like she never expected that you will wish her a happy birthday, o maketse yet happy at the same time Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Face with hand over mouth happy belated birthday to her.”
Users flooded his timeline with birthday messages for his grandmother.
@brief_pelican said:
“No better love, Hail the Queen...”
@LadyBG18 said:
“Happy birthday to Gogo. May the Lord bless her with ripe old age, like a sheaf of grain harvested at the proper time!”
@VusumuziWabath1 said:
“Happy birthday to ugogo may the lord and the ancestors protect her.”
@hlope_mangaliso said:
“Best wishes and many happy returns to the beautiful old lady
