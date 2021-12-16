A South African writer and speaker shared a video of him dancing with his grandmother on her birthday and Mzansi could not get enough

The man praised his gogo who turned 82 for being his pillar of strength by helping him achieve his goals

Saffas called for the 'ancestors' to protect her for the undying devotion she has shown the young man

A South African writer posted a video of his grandmother dancing on her 82nd birthday and Mzansi is loving it. Image: @mmodiba10/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Saffas have shown love to a Mzansi grandson who paid tribute to his gogo on social media.

The Africanist, writer and speaker believes his grandmother is the key to his success.

@mmodiba10 posted a video of him dancing with his gogo with the caption.

“Happy Birthday to my grandmother. Bo Mma. 82 year old never looked this good.”

@DrGray12072793 said:

“No wonder why you have such a wisdom far ahead of your contemporaries is because you have been drawing it from that sea of wisdom in a form of grandma. belated happy birthday to your grandma. Maximum.”

The writer responded by saying:

“True, I owe her everything.”

@ProfMahlangu said:

“Very beautiful, she moves like a 30-year-old.”

@Masegosheix said:

“It's like she never expected that you will wish her a happy birthday, o maketse yet happy at the same time Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Face with hand over mouth happy belated birthday to her.”

Users flooded his timeline with birthday messages for his grandmother.

@brief_pelican said:

“No better love, Hail the Queen...”

@LadyBG18 said:

“Happy birthday to Gogo. May the Lord bless her with ripe old age, like a sheaf of grain harvested at the proper time!”

@VusumuziWabath1 said:

“Happy birthday to ugogo may the lord and the ancestors protect her.”

@hlope_mangaliso said:

“Best wishes and many happy returns to the beautiful old lady

Source: Briefly.co.za