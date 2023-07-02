A little boy was having the time of his life listening to a Pabi Cooper song, and it was infectious

The kid was entertaining his household as his mother allowed him to dance around while wearing one of her hair extensions.

Online users found the video heartwarming as they watched how happy the kid was to express himself

A little boy seems to have a safe space at home. Many people were amazed that the kid felt free enough to sing and dance the way he wanted.

A TikTok video of a Pabi Coper fan who is a kid shows him dancing to her hit song while in a wig. Image: @denisesephesu

Source: TikTok

The video of the dancing boy collected over 10,000 likes. People had much to say, and they left some comments applauding the parent for raising an energetic kid.

Pabi Cooper's Wag n Bitjie has the little boy excited in his living room

A doting mother, @denisesephesu, posted a video of her son in a braided wig. In the video, the kid was having fun while singing Pabi Cooper's hit song word for word. Watch the video below to watch the kid dance:

South Africans love the little boy's performance on social media

Online users love to see children happy and having fun. Netizens commented that they were happy that the kid was allowed to be himself. Read people's kind compliments.

KOKIM_ said:

"The freedom we mostly wanted growing up."

Lukanyo Mkokeli gushed:

"Living his life. You done created a safe space for your son!"

Siyanda was moved:

"Please keep one safe from all the haters and I’m so proud that you have accepted him at an early age."

Thabo Ndwadwe commented:

"Thank you so much for allowing him to be himself, you’ve indeed created a safe space for him. I love this."

adrianovisagie wrote:

"All due RESPECT for being his safe space."

