Most mothers would do anything for their children, and this TikTokker proved to Mzansi that her mom is no exception

@snezzy200 left hearts melting when she showed off the home her single mother had built her family from scratch

The whole country was proud of the woman's work, and people asked the TikTokker to protect her mother at all costs

The love a mother has for her child is truly remarkable. It's widely known that a mother will do anything for her kids. TikTokker @snezzy200's mom overcame significant obstacles to provide her kids with a safe and loving home.

TikTok is proud of a single mother who worked hard to build a home for her kids. Images: @snezzy200

Source: TikTok

Many viewers of TikTokker's most recent video were moved to tears. She documents the start-to-finish process of building a house for her family. Something that her mother had worked hard to provide for her family.

In the video, the TikTokker explained her story

In her post, @snezzy200 explained the heartbreaking story that had left her family without a home. The young lady states,

"On September 10, 2022, the day I will never forget, we were chased out of our old home after our dad passed on. My mom promised me and my sibling that she would build a home for us."

It didn't seem possible to be happier for their family, but after this statement, there was no dry eye in the house.

Watch the video here

South Africa is in love with the heartfelt video

People on TikTok came out to show their support. Everyone was so proud of what the mother had accomplished for her family.

Briefly News compiled the top comment:

@kenapogadi wished them blessings:

"Long life to your mom; may she be given more days to watch you guys grow into successful individuals."

@dlayi.lizba gave tips:

"Put a swimming pool at the back to increase property value in the near future."

@estherm808 said she needed to protect her mom:

"Please take good care of mommy. She is an amazing woman."

@blessingmariamolefe1 wanted to do the same:

"Would you please sell me your plan?"

