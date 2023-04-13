A Zulu man got married to a white lady, and she made a video trying to speak his home language

The video was a viral hit, as it got over 100 000 likes, and people cracked jokes about the cute couple's video

People on TikTok were in the comments to let the lady know how well she did at speaking isiZulu

A woman in an interracial relationship surprised her husband. The lady had been practising and decided to show her hubby how well she was learning Zulu.

A white lady tried to speak isiZulu to her husband, which was hilarious. Image: @thedlaminis_.

Source: UGC

Online users could not get over the video of the woman's attempt. Zulu people on TikTok were happy to give their honest thoughts.

Mzansi man's white wife tries to speak isiZulu

A family on TikTok, @thedlaminis_, had the internet laughing. The husband is Zulu, and his white wife tries to speak his home language. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by interracial couple

People love to see young love, and this video was amusing. Online users remarked on how well their young lady did at speaking isiZulu.

user2762292399438 commented:

"Makoti ngikuthanda kakhulu.[I love you a lot sister-in-law.]"

Nash commented:

"Weh inganekwane."

Mmathapelo commented:

"She's not wrong."

Z. Mhambi commented:

"iChild is confused."

ChristaButhelezi commented:

"Try this - Ngicela Baba, ngiyafuna icredit cardi lakho."

Nkuli commented:

"iHusband is laughing."

Source: Briefly News