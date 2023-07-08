A future husband expressed his excitement for his wife-to-be to learn his home language, Sepedi.

The man, who is a native Sepedi speaker, was thrilled when his faithful partner declared that she would learn the language in time for their wedding.

Online users were delighted to see the woman's progress in her Sepedi lessons, and she seemed ready for the quiz

This couple made headlines when the man proposed to his partner, and she happily accepted. Their journey went viral as the woman embarked on learning her fiancé's home language, Sepedi.

A TikTok video showed how far a woman is with learning her husband's home language, Sepedi. Image: gogoandmo

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's Sepedi language journey received over 129,000 likes. Viewers were impressed by the woman's commitment to learning the language.

Pedi man eagerly anticipates his foreign wife's journey to learn Sepedi.

One couple, @gogoandmo on TikTok, are both from different cultures, one is a South African man who is fluent in Sepedi, and his fiancé is an American woman. Despite their cultural differences, the future wife has promised to make an effort to learn her partner's home language before their wedding. Watch the video below:

South Africans abroad applaud the future wife's efforts in learning Sepedi

Peeps love to see others learn new languages. The man's partner received accolades and appreciation for her dedication to learning Sepedi.

Hleziii commented:

"The pronunciation, the accent. Fits right in uSesteri.... Haibo here's a national wedding coming."

user72466575091346 added:

"She ate."

Thabang gushed:

"Makoti warona bathong. [Our daughter in law.]"

mispeshhh was impressed:

"There's no way she's not SA ,her sepedi is soo good."

anne speculated:

"I'm sure she watches Skeem Saam."

