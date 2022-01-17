A dedicated civil servant has taken to Twitter to share photographs of the work that she does every day

South Africans could not be prouder @ThembiNdw1 after she shared snaps of the duties she fulfils while at the hospital

The cricket fan and wine connoisseur can be seen beaming in the 3 photos and is pictured with a newborn baby which she helped deliver

A nurse has gone onto social media to pics of her normal workday and South African’s praised her for the important work that she does. Image: @ThembiNdw1/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A passionate nurse has gone onto Twitter to show Mzansi some of her daily achievements and peeps have praised her dedication and hard work.

Twitter user @ThembiNdw1 shared three photos to her timeline; one with a newborn baby, one of the instruments used to deliver babies, and the third one of her beaming into the camera.

The dedicated nurse works in Psychiatric, general, and community nursing as well as midwifery and describes herself as an introvert who loves wine and is a cricket fanatic.

@ThembiNdw1 caption the post:

“The face. The instruments and the end product. #DailyVictory”

@Sizophila_Xhoko said:

“Love and dedication written all over your face sis.”

@Gedeza20 said:

“So many scissors in frame 2, are those even scissors or what? Keep up the good work sisi.”

@ThulaniMlangen6 added:

“Beautiful ne product Sister T.”

@thakhumzah added:

“Keep up the good work.”

@AyoSithole said:

“Thank you for your service.”

@Bridgette_Tt said:

“Yoooh the instruments bring back bad memories.”

@LesegoAries added:

“Can't I get frame 3 without frame 2.”

@AwaGumede added:

“If the Product Would See The Face Before Being The Product IT would Pass Out.”

@Nazomagenge2 added:

“Frame 1 will forever be legendary.”

