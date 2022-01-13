Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has been praised as being a goddess after a Twitter user shared pics of her latest photoshoot

Twitter user @siyamtitshana shared sexy photos of Mkhize to his profile and South African men can't help liking the snaps

In the gorgeous snaps entrepreneur Mkhize is seen posing in a blue pool draped in a metallic frock

Entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize has stunned Mzansi with gorgeous snaps of her in a silvery dress. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @siyamtitshana got hot under the collar for sexy snaps of entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize and shared some of them to his profile.

Peeps shared his sentiments with many praising the businesswoman for her stunning looks and fashion sense.

In the pics, Mkhize, can be seen dressed in a shimmery metallic dress with a side slit as she poses in a crystal-clear pool.

@siyamtitshana shared the snaps with the caption:

“Gents, hear me out.”

@NT_Showa101 said:

“I thought am the only one noticing her, she has levelled up.”

@fadzovo reacted:

“I ain't hearing shit mahn, we need to jail this person.”

@MondlyShezi said:

“You must be tweeting from Fill Up The Dome speakers because this shit is LOUD and very fucking clear!”

@MrSilk_D added:

“Bro... Loud and clear. I hear you mna …”

@Seabelo_Lekoko said:

“Her new stylist is doing the things!”

@banele_mhlambi added:

“I really want to take this beautiful lady out on a date. Pls pass on the message to her.”

@kgopotso_africa added:

“Wouldn’t mind being Andile’s father. Nkamo discipline kgoet.”

@agobakwe_m said:

“Get the bag, I understand.”

Shauwn Mkhize defends her fashion choices, says confidence is key

Previously Briefly News wrote about Shauwn Mkhize who is known for her Instagram profile being full of motivational messages and showing off her extravagant fashion choices.

The star recently defended her sense of style while being interviewed on eTV's The Morning Show and explained how she does not set store by others' opinions and takes inspiration for her clothes from many places.

Shauwn said she often gets criticised by internet trolls for her flamboyant and colourful clothing but also said she lives for herself and not others.

MamKhize explained that she gets her clothes right off the designer's rack and that often people don't like the style because they haven't seen it yet.

Source: Briefly News