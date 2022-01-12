A young South African woman @Khanya_Nolz1 shared her beautiful selfies on social media recently

The Twitter post has over 5500 likes, several retweets and many comments from her online followers

The pics have attracted a lot of love and admiration from online users with many men shooting their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A South African woman @Khanya_Nolz1 posted beautiful photos of herself on Twitter recently and Mzansi men were left gushing in admiration.

A beautiful woman shared her photos on social media recently. Image: @Khanya_Nolz1 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post features three stunning selfies of the woman and currently has over 5500 likes.

According to her Twitter bio, @Khanya_Nolz1 is a natural hair and lifestyle content creator. She also has over 100 000 followers on the microblogging application.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi is known for its beautiful women so it was no wonder that peeps showered the lady with compliments and flirtatious comments on the tweet:

@Akhona_Khanya commented:

“Awsemhle ma'am. Background yakho is familiar hey, usure awuhlali apha kwam phofu (are you sure you don’t at my place).”

@k_mfundopraise wrote:

“Aibo cishe ngashela kant intombi ka bafo (I almost asked you out but I realised you’re my friend’s girlfriend).”

@SthembiD said:

“Wenza kakhulu ngoku mntase (you’re the most now sis).”

@MphoGeo replied:

“You are too beautiful to be true hlee.”

@mashoto_

“One thing about you uzoba mhle.”

@Ree_Chaka reacted:

“You're so beautiful.”

@MaKooMaLo_J commented:

"OK I was a bit confused but in a good way... You so hot babes. Umuhle."

@KhuliMavuso said:

“The most beautiful lady in the world.”

Stunning Woman Leaves Internet Speechless After Claiming She Turned 30

Briefly News previously reported on popular Twitter user @Pam_M_Official left the internet shook after revealing that she is 30 years old. The local beauty shared a snap of herself posing on a flight of stairs in a gorgeous black ensemble.

Her fashion sense paired with her youthful looks had peeps running to her replies section to attempt to shoot their shots with her. While many were in awe of her age-defying beauty, others simply complimented her stunning looks.

Pam's gorgeous post received over 3 400 likes on the microblogging application.

Source: Briefly News