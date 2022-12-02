Mzansi people have a bit of faith restored in the SAPS after a hunky police officer took to TikTok

TikTok user @driven_by_dev is a SAPS officer who is motivated, dedicated and the entire buffet

The comment section of his post was filled with people asking how they could get arrested by a cop who looks like this

Just when the people of Mzansi gave up hope on hunky law enforcement… this man came along! A flaming SAPS officer has graced TikTok with his temperature-raising presents, and SA is grateful!

Many people have a thing for good-looking men and women in uniform. Unfortunately, in Mzansi, we have not been abundantly blessed with hunky firemen saving kitties from trees, but it seems we have hope in the police department.

TikTok user @driven_by_dev has blessed the people of Mzansi with some saucy law enforcement content, and it is safe to say that at least 95k people are grateful, lol.

The gorgeous SAPS officer posted a clip of him in uniform, protecting the people, and it got many hot and bothered.

Yoh, he is a snack!

The people of SA gush over the fire SAPS officer

Well, would you look at that!!! There is hope for law enforcement in Mzansi. While the SAPS might not always respond or do what they should, lookers like this definitely soften the blow. People cannot believe this is a SA police officer.

Take a look at some of the thirsty comments:

@Zimkhitha Cleo Ntuli said:

“Which law must I break so that they send you to arrest me Sir? ”

@Lizelle Kruger said:

“All I’m saying is I drove 120km/h in a 60 zone…”

@Aria02 said:

“This cop can't be from SA Frikkie is that you ”

@Queen Protea said:

“Refreshing to see a good looking cop this side”

@user24375067473821 said:

“Oh my goodness you are a rare sight my friend this is not what I picture our policeman to look like ”

@Gillian Seetso said:

“I had to rewatch to make sure that it’s SAPS, the SAPS that I know because here in JHB they don’t look like that.”

