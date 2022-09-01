Gorgeous Female Police Officer Wows Online Peeps With Pic of Glam Look, Has Gents Shooting Their Shots
- A beautiful Mzansi police officer is wowing gents online after posting a fire snap of her stunning glam look
- Twitter user @Thando_Ngcongo shared a few photos of what her August 2022 looked like, posting a pic of herself in uniform and another snap with a full face beat
- The contrast between her professional wear and her snatched look had tweeps gasping for air, with many guys shooting their shots in the comment section
A stunning cop who works for the South African Police Service (SAPS) has social media users hella wowed by her beauty.
In a Twitter post, the gorgeous lady shared some snaps of what her August 2022 looked like, with her tweet including pics of working out, eating at a restaurant, grinding at work, and slaying with a snatched look.
The contrast between the pics of @Thando_Ngcongo’s work uniform, with fresh-faced beauty, and her full face beat and fabulous outfit had tweeps wowed.
@Thando_Ngcongo’s tweet read:
“August dump: Go to work. Workout. Eat something I wouldn’t make at home. Dedicate one day to not looking crusty.”
Compliments flooded the babe’s comment section, with many guys flirting with her and admiring her great beauty.
Let’s take a peek at some cool reactions:
@willardthegoat is playing with fire:
“Please arrest me, I stole 10 cars.”
@Karabo_Thc reacted:
“Please take me to the holding cell with you, officer.”
@Nqoko_SabelowSA said:
“Wow, this beautiful Thando, dear.”
@NkosiNa02777997 decided to shoot his shot:
“Wow, you’re a gorgeous girl. I like you.”
@rufus_eagle wrote:
“You look amazing on and off duty.”
@UnknownSol108 is taking chances:
“You can arrest me anytime.”
@80_xman tried his luck:
“Can I marry you?”
Source: Briefly News