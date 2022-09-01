A beautiful Mzansi police officer is wowing gents online after posting a fire snap of her stunning glam look

Twitter user @Thando_Ngcongo shared a few photos of what her August 2022 looked like, posting a pic of herself in uniform and another snap with a full face beat

The contrast between her professional wear and her snatched look had tweeps gasping for air, with many guys shooting their shots in the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning cop who works for the South African Police Service (SAPS) has social media users hella wowed by her beauty.

Beautiful police officer, @Thando_Ngcongo looks amazing, with and without makeup. Image: @Thando_Ngcongo.

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, the gorgeous lady shared some snaps of what her August 2022 looked like, with her tweet including pics of working out, eating at a restaurant, grinding at work, and slaying with a snatched look.

The contrast between the pics of @Thando_Ngcongo’s work uniform, with fresh-faced beauty, and her full face beat and fabulous outfit had tweeps wowed.

@Thando_Ngcongo’s tweet read:

“August dump: Go to work. Workout. Eat something I wouldn’t make at home. Dedicate one day to not looking crusty.”

Compliments flooded the babe’s comment section, with many guys flirting with her and admiring her great beauty.

Let’s take a peek at some cool reactions:

@willardthegoat is playing with fire:

“Please arrest me, I stole 10 cars.”

@Karabo_Thc reacted:

“Please take me to the holding cell with you, officer.”

@Nqoko_SabelowSA said:

“Wow, this beautiful Thando, dear.”

@NkosiNa02777997 decided to shoot his shot:

“Wow, you’re a gorgeous girl. I like you.”

@rufus_eagle wrote:

“You look amazing on and off duty.”

@UnknownSol108 is taking chances:

“You can arrest me anytime.”

@80_xman tried his luck:

“Can I marry you?”

Gorgeous Mzansi teacher posts stunning pics online, has thirsty men wanting to go back to school

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning teacher setting social media ablaze with a fire post of two beautiful pics, impressing peeps.

Twitter user @Elizababe2000 looked lovely in her pretty skirt and printed top, with the hun looking like a total flame. Commenting on the post, thirsty gents tried shooting their shots, with many guys noting that they wished they were still at school.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News