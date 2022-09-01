Global site navigation

Gorgeous Female Police Officer Wows Online Peeps With Pic of Glam Look, Has Gents Shooting Their Shots
Women Empowerment

Gorgeous Female Police Officer Wows Online Peeps With Pic of Glam Look, Has Gents Shooting Their Shots

by  Kauthar Gool
  • A beautiful Mzansi police officer is wowing gents online after posting a fire snap of her stunning glam look
  • Twitter user @Thando_Ngcongo shared a few photos of what her August 2022 looked like, posting a pic of herself in uniform and another snap with a full face beat
  • The contrast between her professional wear and her snatched look had tweeps gasping for air, with many guys shooting their shots in the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning cop who works for the South African Police Service (SAPS) has social media users hella wowed by her beauty.

A beautiful South African police officer has gents losing their hearts because of her looks
Beautiful police officer, @Thando_Ngcongo looks amazing, with and without makeup. Image: @Thando_Ngcongo.
Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, the gorgeous lady shared some snaps of what her August 2022 looked like, with her tweet including pics of working out, eating at a restaurant, grinding at work, and slaying with a snatched look.

Read also

SA stunner celebrates purchase of brand new wheels, Mzansi peeps shower her with love: “My baby is here"

The contrast between the pics of @Thando_Ngcongo’s work uniform, with fresh-faced beauty, and her full face beat and fabulous outfit had tweeps wowed.

@Thando_Ngcongo’s tweet read:

Donate now and save a life! Join Briefly x Gift of the Givers blanket drive!

“August dump: Go to work. Workout. Eat something I wouldn’t make at home. Dedicate one day to not looking crusty.”

Compliments flooded the babe’s comment section, with many guys flirting with her and admiring her great beauty.

Let’s take a peek at some cool reactions:

@willardthegoat is playing with fire:

“Please arrest me, I stole 10 cars.”

@Karabo_Thc reacted:

“Please take me to the holding cell with you, officer.”

@Nqoko_SabelowSA said:

“Wow, this beautiful Thando, dear.”

@NkosiNa02777997 decided to shoot his shot:

“Wow, you’re a gorgeous girl. I like you.”

@rufus_eagle wrote:

“You look amazing on and off duty.”

@UnknownSol108 is taking chances:

Read also

Mzansi influencer grateful to God for blessing of lux Beamer, SA peeps impressed

“You can arrest me anytime.”

@80_xman tried his luck:

“Can I marry you?”

Gorgeous Mzansi teacher posts stunning pics online, has thirsty men wanting to go back to school

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning teacher setting social media ablaze with a fire post of two beautiful pics, impressing peeps.

Twitter user @Elizababe2000 looked lovely in her pretty skirt and printed top, with the hun looking like a total flame. Commenting on the post, thirsty gents tried shooting their shots, with many guys noting that they wished they were still at school.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel