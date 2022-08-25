Social media influencer Kat Kamalani shared a video revealing how her four-year-old daughter was mistreated by her friends

In the clip, the emotional mother shares how a group of girls refused to play with her child because they didn’t want to

In addition to appealing for advice from other parents online, Kate also shared how she comforted her hurt baby girl

One heartbroken mother took to social media to admit that parenting is hard as she sought help from fellow parents online.

This came after social media influencer Kat Kamalani opened up about how she saw a group of girls deny her four-year-old daughter from playing with them.

Kat Kamalani opened up about how her daughter was rejected by a group of friends. Image: @katkamalani/TikTok

“If you’re a parent and have kids, I need your help. Why is parenting so hard?

“My daughter is four and has these little girls around our neighborhood who I thought she got along great with. Well, I looked out the window and I saw couples of girls putting their hands out like they didn’t want to play with her,” Kat shares in her viral TikTok video.

She explained that she went to the group of children and the girls said her daughter was not allowed to play with them because they simply didn’t want her to.

Kat said her daughter was left devastated and in tears, confused at why her friends didn’t want to play with her.

“I didn’t even know how to respond. I said everyone sometimes makes mistakes and sometimes people aren’t feeling the best and then they treat other people not so nicely and you can’t control that,” Kat comforted her daughter.

Many parents responded with comforting words to her to the viral video which has gained over 2.4 million views.

Yukari Peerless replied:

“I think your answer is perfect. You’re doing great.”

FarrahFeather said:

“No one told me that the day I became a mom, I would worry for the rest of my life. The hardest part about parenting is the emotional toll.”

Melissa Enyeart commented:

“It’s so hard. You did well. And I always make sure to tell my girls, 'Please never make someone else feel that way, remember how this feels'.”

Amanda Erskine replied:

“Idk, I’m petty. I’d be dragging a bounce house out front and letting my kid go HAM in it and when those kids want to play I’d be like, 'No go away'.”

