A story about a woman who admitted to being happily married for 10 years to a man who cheats on her was shared online

According to Twitter user @Smondzaa, the wife has an agreement with her hubby that he can get up to shenanigans, but far away

The committed wife’s other conditions include that the husband be present for important occasions and provide for the family

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a story she overheard on the radio concerning another woman who has been happily married for 10 years, even though her husband cheats on her.

Peeps had a mouthful to say about a woman who allows her husband of 10 years to cheat. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @Smondzaa revealed that although the wife is aware of her husband’s infidelity, she remains in the marriage provided that he keeps his end of their agreement. This involves funding their family’s lifestyle and making sure not to infect her with any diseases.

“So this lady on Radio 2000 says she’s been happily married for 10 years & knows that hubby’s cheating, has an agreement with him that he must do his shenanigans far away, must maintain providing the soft life for the family, must never make her sick & must be present… your take?” @Smondzaa wrote in the tweet.

Committing to monogamy proves to be a big challenge for many relationships in this day and age. It is one of the main reasons behind the many break-ups we hear of.

The unique relationship setup sparked many reactions from Saffas online. While some peeps were not surprised by the lengths the wife had resorted to, others were stunned by her terms and for remaining in the open relationship.

@willy_shau commented:

“My take is men are naturally polygamists, no matter what you do as a wife, they will have the edge to cheat. I only know a few that claim not to cheat or do not cheat, so as a wife, rather manage it from within than fight what God created. My thoughts.”

@TTsport asked:

“Is monogamy realistic though? Being with one person for 30 years?”

@Mthembu_Port replied:

“I allowed my man to cheat because it couldn't stop. But I can agree that I was desperate to finish my course as he was the one paying. After I finished, you can all guess what happened...”

@QincyDeluxe said:

“I find their behaviour and set-up very insulting. Cheating is meant to happen in the dark. You’re not supposed to agree with me doing it.”

Source: Briefly News