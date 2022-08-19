A bold romantic went on Twitter to proudly proclaim that love is better than receiving R8000 a week

Money tends to be quite the difficult topic when its discussion is brought about in the context of a relationship with many having their own opinions

The dude's tweet received a ton of humourous responses, with many holding a different opinion about the declaration

A well-meaning man went on the socials to declare that a boyfriend who loves a woman deeply is better than receiving R8000 weekly.

An outspoken man stated that adoration is better than finances, to which peeps gave their own funny two-cents on the matter. Images: Jose Luis Palaez Inc, JGI, Jamie Grill/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@ZamakonkeK made this bold proclamation on the Twitter streets, with many people showing up to give their own thoughts on the matter.

Money in relationships has always been a prickly issue to discuss, with some believing that love should be the main thing to focus on, while others believe that a relationship will not work well without money.

The post has received tons of responses online, with some advocating for the more romantic point of view. Many people also disagreed with the statement, saying that money is definitely the better choice for them. Check out the comments below:

@modibakg said:

"After seeing my friend being ill treated by these men she is with for the bag, I would really have a man that loves me and I’ll panda for myself."

@tsholoFELO94 mentioned:

"lol well I rather have that 8k per week, it’s not like he’s gonna marry me or something."

@MakaAmohelang posted:

@ShiloteW shared:

"Choosing between love and money, many would rather suffer with something in their bank accounts."

@MikeTshivhase commented:

"8000... I would send my girlfriend just for that stipend."

@Mafu2909 posted:

@Thulani2018 said:

"There is nothing like that unless you could open his heart. Money plays a very important role in any relationship, but if ayiko that doesn't make a poor guy a saint."

@khanyile_a shared:

@Leera2Ndlovu commented:

"Because of poverty, that R8000 is a symbol of love."

