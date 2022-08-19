A man couldn't exactly promise to give over his cellular device while saying his vows at his wedding

The groom's response to the statement the pastor gave made many at the wedding chuckle, including the bride

Folks on the internet gave humorous responses to the incident, with some posting memes and others commenting on the pastor's joke

A groom's response to a pastor's statement about handing over his phone to his wife while reciting vows has made the internet burst out laughing.

A groom hilariously declined to promise to give over his phone to his wife in wedding vows, and people online found it funny. Images: @OfficialBokangK/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video, posted by @OfficialBokangK, has received many responses on Twitter and shows two lovebirds tying the knot at a very beautiful wedding.

The short clip starts with the groom repeating every word that the pastor is saying, with the vows going as follows:

"I marry you today with this ring, with all that I am, with all that I have, including my cellphone..."

The last part of the sentence completely through off the groom, which culminated with laughter from the audience and the bride.

The pastor then ended off by saying:

"Okay I'll say it on his behalf, including his cellphone."

The whole exchange has brought about many hilarious comments on social media, with some questioning the groom's response. Check out the comments below:

@CosaDolce__ZA said:

"This is when I leave, nna this generation yang mbora stru."

@Lobeko_Kenanao shared:

"Pastor didn’t even have to go there, joke or not."

@Entrenador_HK posted:

@sipuku_sa_sotra mentioned:

" pastor is a scam."

@Kamogel77377133 shared:

"that laugh though."

@ChrisExcel102 posted:

@iisiphopaul said:

"The pastor was a paid actor."

@sgazua commented:

"All I know is that phone has a betway app, nothing hectic."

@BandilendlovuSA mentioned:

" ayiii cellphone always a problem."

SA reacts to food platter proposal, Mzansi shares funny comments: “I would first eat, then answer”

In another funny marriage-related story, Briefly News previously reported on a delicious and unorthodox food proposal that has got South Africans sharing hilarious and clever comments.

The proposal was shared online by Chef Lala's Kitchen, which has a moderate following on Facebook, with the caption:

"A man who proposes with a platter..."

