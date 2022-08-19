Major League DJs took to social media to share some simple but important advice with their devoted fans

The popular DJ duo addressed finances, pleading with their fans not to live lives supported by other people's money

Their fans flocked to the comments section to agree with the DJ, with many sharing their own experiences

Major League DJs have shown that they are not only knowledgeable about music, but also about finances.

Major League DJs are looking out for their devoted fans' finances. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the DJs advised their followers to never live a life that is financially dependent on others. The warning comes at a time when South Africa is dealing with rising food and petrol prices, as well as increasing unemployment, as a result of COVID-19's negative impact on businesses.

"Never adopt a lifestyle that depends on other people's money."

On Twitter, Major League DJs shared the following post:

Fans of Major League DJs have flocked to the comments section to express their support for the popular musicians' option. Their perspectives range from personal experience proving that what the DJs said was correct to it simply being common knowledge to grind for your own money.

@PhashaCM_ said:

"These goes straight to slay queens & a lot of South African black women‍♂️."

@VanessaPhumzile wrote:

"Learnt the hard way"

@Papichulo_ZA shared:

"Why not? If i dont have mine"

@Papichulo_ZA posted:

"Why not? If i dont have mine"

@JF3rrari replied:

"when you say it, it makes sense."

@ayandamatu5 added:

"But you guys did it..."

