One disheartened wife has taken to the socials to open up about how unsupportive her spouse was while she was in labour for 26 hours

Taking to Reddit, the woman said that her hubby would not stop playing on his phone and chatting to his friends, who were on a boy’s trip

After being thrown out of the delivery room, the man was irritated and refused to visit his daughter after she was born

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A heartbroken mom has taken to social media to open up about how hurt she was about how unsupportive and rude her husband was during the birth of their daughter.

The woman was in labour for 26 hours with her hubby continually playing on his phone. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

The poor woman was in labour for 26 hours without any epidural, with her spouse happily playing on his phone and chatting to his friends, who were on a boy’s trip without him.

Taking to Reddit, the woman noted that her husband was mad at her after being thrown out of the delivery room by a nurse who could see she was stressed out by him being there:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“My husband was constantly on the phone, either playing games or talking with his friends loudly. When I asked him to please hang up, he'd do so, and then like 10 minutes later call them back.”

The disheartened woman added that her man was upset because he could not go on a trip with his buddies, and they were updating him on what they were doing:

“He apologised to them, blaming me for being a nag. I was annoyed and told him if he wanted to talk to his friends, he could do that elsewhere so I could be in pain in peace.”

The man then had a video call with his mother, who made snarky comments about how good she looked while giving birth to him, upsetting the poor wife even more, The Mirror reported.

The frustrated woman further added that her husband refused to see her and their newborn daughter because he was upset about her telling the nurse she wanted to be alone, IOL wrote.

Social media peeps empathised with the new mom

Online netizens were just as upset as the wife about the way her husband and mother-in-law treated her and supported her in the comment section of the post:

BipolarBippidyBoo said:

“Can’t forget calling her a nag for expecting him to possibly provide some sort of support instead of chatting to his friends.”

Sheanar added:

“He called her a nag to his friends while she was in labour. I feel like everything else pales compared to that. He doesn't respect her or their child. I feel so bad for her.”

Tiphnie reacted:

“Also, as he apparently wanted to go on this trip, he didn’t actually care about being there for the birth.”

Ulalumelenore wrote:

“I just want to add another big point; it is not safe for the labouring mother to be stressed and panicky, and that’s what he was making her.”

Lady’s aunt has 2 sets of twins 9 months apart, netizens share jokes about handling surprise pregnancy

In a related story by Briefly News, a woman shared an amazing story on social media about her aunt, who birthed two sets of twins just months after the other.

The woman's unbelievable tale about her aunt's unexpected birth to two more kids within nine months left countless netizens in awe. Peeps who saw the story reacted by imagining how they would react if they were in the same situation as the twins' mother.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News